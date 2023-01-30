Morgan Academy's baseball and softball schedule has been released, with the first game set for Feb. 14.
See below for a list of dates and times:
Feb. 14: Macon East (Softball only) - Macon East at 4 p.m. (JV,V)
Feb. 16-17: Gator Classic (Softball only) - Clarke Prep (Time TBA)
Feb. 24: Wilcox (Baseball only) - Home at 4 p.m.
Feb. 27: Patrician (Softball only) - Home at 4 p.m.
Feb. 28: Southern (Varsity first) - Home at 4 p.m.
March 3: Pickens - Home at 4 p.m.
March 4: Patrician JV Tournament - Patrician (Time TBA)
March 10: Pickens (JV First) - Pickens at 4 p.m.
March 13: Bessemer - Bessemer
March 14: Bessemer DH (Varsity only) - Home at 4 p.m.
March 20: Spring Break - Home
March 27: Fort Dale - Home at 4 p.m.
March 28: Fort Dale DH (Varsity only) - Fort Dale at 4 p.m.
March 31: Southern Varsity Tournament - Southern
April 1: Lowndes JV Tournament - Lowndes
April 3: Monroe - Monroe
April 4: Monroe (Varsity only) - Home
April 10: Clarke Prep - Home
April 11: Clarke Prep DH (Varsity only) - Clarke Prep
April 14: Ezekiel (Varsity baseball only) - Ezekiel
April 15: Southern JV Tournament - Southern
April 18: Ezekiel DH - Home
April 20: Evangel Christian (Varsity baseball only) - Evangel
