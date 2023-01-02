Montgomery police are investigating the case of a 27-year-old woman who was shot to death on New Year's Day.
The victim has been identified as Brittany Fuller. According to WSFA she was found at around 2 a.m. at the 1300 block of Stonehenge Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects have been arrested so far and no further details have been released by authorities.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
