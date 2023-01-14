power line stock photo

3,200 customers are without power in Central Alabama after Thursday's storms caused widespread outages, said an update by Alabama Power. 

Most who have yet to have their power restored are residing in Selma, with 3,000 customers. There are 50 without power in Holtville and in the Dadeville and Alexander City areas. 

From a press release from Alabama Power: 

  • More than 1,300 personnel are working in the hardest hit areas of Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa Counties to restore service.
  • Electricity is being steadily restored. Damage to infrastructure is severe and some areas of Dallas County remain difficult to access. Additionally, some homes and businesses may be too badly damaged to safely receive power.

