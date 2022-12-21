Kay Ivey cropped

Image from governor.alabama.gov

Gov. Kay Ivey recently awarded $3.4 million to assist sexual assault victims throughout the state. 

Services for victims include advocacy, referrals, counseling/emotional support, safety services, help with navigating the criminal and civil justice system and helping victims file compensation claims.

“Those who have been victimized in such heinous ways need professional help as they navigate the criminal justice system and begin to heal from such awful trauma,” Ivey said in an announcement. “I commend these organizations as they work to help victims find the assistance they need on their road to recovery.”

The Alabama Department of Community and Economic Affairs is administering the funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. 

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey as she continues to support the work of these organizations that help victims of sexual assault in Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Through ADECA’s partnerships with these organizations, victims will have the help they need to begin rebuilding their lives.”

Agencies assisting victims in the Black Belt are: 

Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $186,225

Montgomery Area Family Violence Program Inc./Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties): $254,358

Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties): $145,160

SAN, Inc./Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $42,975

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties): $209,145

Read the announcement from ADECA here

