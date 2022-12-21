Gov. Kay Ivey recently awarded $3.4 million to assist sexual assault victims throughout the state.
Services for victims include advocacy, referrals, counseling/emotional support, safety services, help with navigating the criminal and civil justice system and helping victims file compensation claims.
“Those who have been victimized in such heinous ways need professional help as they navigate the criminal justice system and begin to heal from such awful trauma,” Ivey said in an announcement. “I commend these organizations as they work to help victims find the assistance they need on their road to recovery.”
The Alabama Department of Community and Economic Affairs is administering the funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey as she continues to support the work of these organizations that help victims of sexual assault in Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Through ADECA’s partnerships with these organizations, victims will have the help they need to begin rebuilding their lives.”
Agencies assisting victims in the Black Belt are:
Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $186,225
Montgomery Area Family Violence Program Inc./Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties): $254,358
Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties): $145,160
SAN, Inc./Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $42,975
Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties): $209,145
Read the announcement from ADECA here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.