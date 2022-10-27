A 35-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night.
According to a report from AL.com the victim has been identified as Erica Wagner.
At around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday night authorities responded to a call on the 2100 block of E Fourth Street where they found Wagner with a gunshot wound.
No suspects have been arrested as the case undergoes investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
