The tree giveaway at Valley Grande Walking Trail Tuesday was a tremendous success - and it only took a half hour.
Doug Buster of the Cemetery Preservation Group, one of the groups sponsoring the giveaway, said, "We started with 400 trees. The forestry people from the state, the Arbor Day Foundation, people from International Paper, were all there helping. None of them had seen anything like it as far as the response. We had over 200 people show up and all 400 trees were gone in about 35 minutes."
Buster said there were five different varieties of trees given away; Dogwood, Ball Cyprus, Red Bud, Black Gum and White Oak. "The Red Bud and Dogwood are beautiful flowering trees and the Ball Cyprus and the Black Gum are known for really pretty fall foliage." With this many trees planted I Dallas County, there is bound to be some beautiful yards soon.
"We were shocked at the response, it was absolutely overwhelming." People from all over Dallas County came to take advantage of the tree giveaway which was funded by a grant from International Paper thorough the Arbor Day Foundation. Alabama Forestry Commission and the local Cemetery Preservation Group also sponsored and assisted with the Tree Giveaway. Buster said they hope to do it again soon.
