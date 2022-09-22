The 44th Annual Alabama Tale Tellin' Festival is set to take place next month on Oct. 17 at Arts Revive in Selma.
The event will feature storyteller Bil Lepp and musician Lamont Landers, who was on America's Got Talent in 2019.
The festival will be held at the Arts Revive Carneal Building on 3 Church Street. See this link for tickets.
For more information, call Becky Youngblood at 334-410-2302
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.