The 44th Annual Tale Tellin' Festival will happen this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the ArtsRevive Carneal Building.
This year's event will be headlined by Salaam Green and Bil Lepp, the featured storyteller. Lepp is an author and recording artist who has won numerous awards, including the National Storytelling Network’s Circle of Excellence Award.
Music will be performed by the Lamond Landers Band. Landers has been featured on the Steve Harvey Show and America's Got Talent.
Catering will be provided by the Valley Grande Mexican Restaurant.
Tickets are $25 and can be bought on Eventbrite or at Gallery 905.
