A total of $5,000 is being offered for information that could crack the case of a man who was murdered in Montgomery on Sept. 5.
On that day authorities were alerted to a shooting on the 500 block of Centennial Way where a man was discovered with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim has been identified as Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery.
A brief video was captured of a subject wearing a black face covering and white gloves at the scene of the crime. The video can be seen on Central Alabama CrimeStoppers website.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.