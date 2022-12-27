Union Springs police are investigating the case of a 50-year-old man who was shot to death on Christmas Eve.
According to WSFA, the shooting took place at around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of Johnson Street. The victim has been identified as Sidney Darian Freeman. He was shot inside of a moving vehicle.
Police say that the shooting came from a gray vehicle, thought the make and model are are not known. No motive has been determined.
Two persons of interest are being sought but their identities have not been released.
Click here to read the story.
