The 5th Annual Christmas on the Square in Sumter County is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
There will be a merchant tree contest, photos with Santa, live entertainment and local vendors.
The event will take place at Courthouse Square in downtown Livingston and is presented by the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.