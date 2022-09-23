The next 60 Minute Coffee will feature Dallas County Tax Collector Tanika Wagner-Neely and Dallas County Tax Assessor Carroll Bonner on Monday, Sept. 26.
The topic of the event will be property and tax software update. It will take place at 9 a.m.
60 Minute Coffee is a series held at the Anchor on 15 Franklin Street.
