On Tuesday Gov. Kay Ivey announced that a $600 million beverage manufacturing plant owned by Manna Beverages & Ventures (MB&V) will open in Montgomery and create 280 jobs.
MB&V is an affiliate of Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business and investment firm according to a press release from Ivey.
“Manna’s significant investment in Montgomery and its commitment to supporting under-represented enterprises make the company a welcome addition to Alabama’s business community,” said Ivey.
“I know Manna’s leadership will find all the ingredients they need for success in our state and look forward to seeing how their growth plans unfold.”
The plant will be located at the Hope Hull exit off Interstate 65 in Montgomery and will encompass more than 180 acres in space.
“We are excited and proud to build our facility in Montgomery with our affiliate, Manna Beverages & Ventures,” said Manna Capital Partners’ managing partner Junior Bridgman.
“Our goal is to be the leading total beverage supply chain company in North America while operating with the highest quality, sustainable capabilities needed to produce beverages for world-class brand owners. MB&V fills the gap for major brands who want to be asset light, nimble and make a difference in their communities by hiring minority and women-owned businesses.”
Read the full press release here.
