The 6th annual Shrimp Boil benefiting the Selma-Dallas County Crane District of the Tukabathchee Area Council is slated for Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Play Selma Music Hall.
“Fundraisers like our Shrimp Boil help to keep scouting strong in our area,” says Boys Scouts District Executive Leith Wilson. “Our Scouts enjoy the camping, fishing, watersports, hiking, and outdoor activities because of the generous support in our community."
"This is the 6th year for our Shrimp Boil, and everyone who has attended in the past has had a great time supporting a great cause. We serve about 400 scouts in our district of Dallas, Perry and Wilcox Counties and the majority of the scouts are in Selma and Dallas County”
Ticket purchases include shrimp, sausage potatoes and corn, two drink passes and door prizes with the option for take-out available.
Tickets can be purchased at United Way Office and ScreenCo. Those interested in sponsoring the event may call Leith Wilson at 334-419-0567 or email cranebsa@gmail.com.
