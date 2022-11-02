A $7.3 million grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been invested to support rural healthcare providers, including several areas in the Black Belt.
According to a press release from USDA the grants will benefit almost 200,000 in 11 counties throughout the state.
"For those who are living in rural Alabama, access to healthcare is a very important issue," said USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon. "For some families, being able to access modern healthcare facilities can factor in the family's decision to locate to or stay in a rural community."
"In order to make sure that rural Alabamians have equal access to healthcare as those who live in our urban centers, USDA is working to help support rural healthcare systems. The investments announced here today will help to ensure these healthcare providers can continue to serve those communities that they proudly call home."
The funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan act and will go into improving and equipping healthcare facilities in rural areas.
Additionally funds will be used for telehealth, nutrition assistance programs, and to increase staffing for COVID vaccines and testing, among others. They will also be used to support healthcare in Tribal lands.
Troy Hospital Healthcare Authority in Pike County will use $120,100 grant to install a new heating, ventilation and AC system to reduce energy costs and the risk of COVID exposure.
Bullock County Development Authority will use $299,600 to buy a mobile health care clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccines, testing, primary care services, and management for chronic health problems.
Healthcare Authority of the City of Greenville in Butler County will use $1,000,000 to "reimburse lost health care related revenue" during the COVID pandemic when it expended funds to respond to cases.
Tombigbee Healthcare Authority in Marengo County will use $910,000 grant to replace the Whitfield Regional Hospital's boiler system when the previous one failed.
City of York Healthcare Authority DBA Hill Hospital of York in Sumter County will $114,000 to purchase a vehicle to transport clinical staff to a vaccination site for COVID and other illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.