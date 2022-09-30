A 70 year old woman was shot and killed after answering a knock on her door on Wednesday.
According to a report from Alabama News Network the victim has been identified as Mandy White and lived on the 2700 block of Annie Cooper Avenue.
Anyone who has information about the case is encouraged to contact the Selma Police Department at (334) 874-2125 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
