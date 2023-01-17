Eighty FEMA staff members are in Selma, and more are on the way, FEMA Deputy Director Erik Hooks said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the Dallas County Courthouse.
FEMA registration locations will be operating at Selma High School, Brown Chapel, Church Street United Methodist and Ebenezer Baptist churches Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. He also said door-to-door teams will start canvasing Selma and Dallas and Autauga counties Wednesday.
“We are working hand in hand at all levels of government to ensure everyone impacted by this disaster can access the resources they need to turn the page on this tragedy,” Hooks said.
Hooks said that everyone affected by the tornado needs to apply to FEMA for assistance, and he said do not delay. Insured, uninsured or even if you are unsure about your insurance, Hooks encouraged affected people to apply.
“Please do not delay,” Hooks said. “The sooner you apply, the sooner we can help you. People in Dallas and Autauga counties can apply for assistance by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app on a mobile device or call 1-800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.”
Hooks said he visited First Baptist Church and spoke with Selma City Council President Warren “Billy” Young and Councilwoman Jannie Thomas, and they told him about how neighbors were pulling together to help each other through the long recovery process.
“In that spirit of collaboration and partnership, FEMA is ready to support you,” Hooks said.
