Bullock Community and Recreation Center will host A Day of Women's Wellness on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature vendors, mommy showers, panel discussions, health screenings and giveaways.
Admission is free. For more information or to register, see this link.
The Bullock Community and Recreation Center is located at 1428 Broad Street in Selma.
