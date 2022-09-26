Group of women stock photo

Bullock Community and Recreation Center will host A Day of Women's Wellness on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The event will feature vendors, mommy showers, panel discussions, health screenings and giveaways. 

Admission is free. For more information or to register, see this link

The Bullock Community and Recreation Center is located at 1428 Broad Street in Selma. 

