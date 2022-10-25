Absentee voting for the Nov. 8 election is open in Alabama, but there are rules you must follow for your vote to count, according to Dallas County Circuit Clerk Lynnethia Robinson Bennett.
“If you would like to vote absentee, the first thing you do is fill out an absentee ballot application. You can get the ballots at the Courthouse or write a letter requesting an absentee application,” said Bennett, who is also the is the absentee election manager for the county. When applying for an absentee ballot, be sure to include a copy of your driver's license or a valid ID. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Thursday, Nov. 3 by 4:30 p.m.
After you fill out and return the application, you will receive an absentee ballot. It must be filled out, and if you are returning it in person, Bennett said it must be in the absentee office no later than Monday, Nov. 7 before 4:30 p.m. If you are mailing your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked no later than one day prior to the election and received no later than noon Tuesday, Nov. 8, which is election day.
“If we get them late, we will not be able to process them,” Bennett said.
Bennett suggested that anyone needing to vote absentee not wait to get the process started. “The absentee office is open every day Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” she said. “If anyone has questions, they can feel free to call the office at 334-874-2536. Or they can come by in person, the office is on the second floor of the courthouse, room 219.”
Voters can go to a website for more details about the Alabama Absentee elections process. That site is www.dallas.alacourt.gov/absentee-information/.
