The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) will host a Landowner Educational Workshop on Aug. 30 in Eutaw.
"The purpose of this workshop is to provide landowners with information to assist them with management of woodlands, pasturelands and other natural resources," said a post on the Perry County ACES Facebook page.
The workshop will be held at the Robert Young Community Center on 720 Green Street in Eutaw at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the Perry County ACES office at 334-683-6888 or the Greene County office at 205-372-3401.
