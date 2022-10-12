Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is now taking applications for the growing an processing of industrial hemp until Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.
According to a press release from ADAI applications are being accepted through the Kelly Registration System, which will be the only system that applicants can make submissions.
“This is the department’s fifth year to administer the hemp program," said ADAI Commissioner Rick Pate. "It has always been our goal to manage the program in a fair and timely manner to benefit Alabama farmers and hemp producers and to develop industrial hemp as an alternative crop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.