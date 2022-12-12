The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Dallas County Public Fishing Lake in Sardis.
The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is renewable at the discretion of the state. Duties include the sale of fishing licenses and permits, grounds maintenance, store management and other related responsibilities.
An investment is required to meet the initial needs of daily operations. There is no salary or state benefits associated with this position. Income is derived from fishing permits and concession sales.
To be considered for the lake manager position at Dallas County Public Fishing Lake, contact Jason Junkin at jason.junkin@dcnr.alabama.gov or (334) 242-3472 to receive an information packet and application. Persons interested in this position should apply before Dec. 31, 2022.
ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.
