The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) has drafted a plan to provide $501 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds for those affected by hurricanes Sally and Zeta in 2020.
The funds were allocated by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development, with most being designated for unmet recovery needs in Baldwin, Clarke, Escambia and Mobile counties.
Other households that experienced the effects of the hurricanes can still apply for funding.
The hurricanes affected parts of the Black Belt, including Dallas, Perry, Wilcox, Washington and Marengo counties.
See more details of the draft plan here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.