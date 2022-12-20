The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) has awarded $5.6 million in funds to agencies assisting victims of crime.
“We stand with victims of crime and are proud to aid in their recovery,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for the work they do and the public service they provide to those in need each and every day.”
According to an announcement from ADECA the funds will benefit victims of abuse, robbery/assault, domestic violence and sexual abuse.
The agencies provide services such as emotional/security support, court advocacy and filing compensation claims for victims.
“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting these programs and the work they do to help victims overcome the ordeal of having a crime committed against them,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
Some of the agencies serving Black Belt communities are:
Alabama Department of Human Resources in Montgomery – $1.8 million to provide services for victims of elder abuse and neglect throughout Alabama.
Montgomery Area Family Violence Center – $345,341 to provide statewide services for victims.
Victims of Crime and Leniency of Montgomery – $169,617 to assist victims in all 67 Alabama counties with services for victims of crime.
Office of Prosecution Services in Montgomery – $613,772 to assist victims throughout the state with prosecution of offenders and to provide other legal services.
One Place Family Justice Center of Montgomery -$680,601 to provide services for victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
Wiregrass Angel House in Dothan – $159,485 to provide services for victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.
Penelope House of Mobile – $269,547 to provide services for victims in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.
For more details read the announcement here.
