Gov. Kay Ivey has granted $7.1 million for agencies that serve victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“Domestic violence unfortunately continues to affect some Alabama families and residents, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services to help them take steps toward recovery and prevent further abuse,” Ivey said in an announcement. “I am pleased to support these organizations who help victims navigate the legal system and begin to heal.”
The grants are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for services including shelter, crisis lines, counseling, referrals, advocacy and assistance in filing compensation claims.
“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to helping victims of domestic abuse by making sure they and those who are assisting them have the resources they need as they rebuild their lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
See below for a list of agencies that serve the Black Belt:
Penelope House (Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, Washington): $282,806
The House of Ruth Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike): $427,034
Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery): $838,802
Columbus Alliance for Battered Women Inc. (Russell): $74,875
SAN Inc., better known as Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa): $216,397
Domestic Violence Intervention Center (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Tallapoosa): $194,181
Selma and Blackbelt Regional Abuse Sanctuary Inc. (Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox): $156,332
