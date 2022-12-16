The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division K-9 Bureau participated in high school drug sweeps in Monroe County on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Monroe County Board of Education Superintendent Greg Shehan had requested the operation from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to ADOC, Sheriff Tom Boatwright invited participation from the Excel Police Department, Thomaston Police Department, Escambia Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers to help execute the operation.
The sweeps were executed at Excel High School in Excel and J.F. Shields High School in Beatrice where they cleared all classrooms, lockers, gyms, and parking lots. Ultimately, no illegal narcotics were found, but dogs alerted both inside and outside in several areas. There are often trace evidence of drugs left by a handprint or someone who was previously in the area and had used drugs. While several vehicles were searched once the canines alerted, both schools were cleared for any illegal activity and no arrests were made.
These joint law enforcement efforts are common when multiple K-9 Units are required. Other operations include tracking and apprehending subjects at large or missing persons, firearm sweeps, and explosive sweeps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.