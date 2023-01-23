The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) is reporting a slight uptick in the employment rate for the month of December 2022 but an increase in the jobs count.
The rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November 2022 and 69,434 in December 2021.
Over the year the job rate rose by 56,418 to 2,229,259, said an announcement from ADOL.
“As we close out our economic reporting for 2022, I’m pleased to say that Alabama has recovered well from the pandemic and has maintained positive momentum throughout the year,” said Governor Kay Ivey.
“We broke records all year long, reminding everyone that Alabama is the best place to live, to work and open a business. Our wages are up, jobs are plentiful and still growing and we’re seeing some of our highest employment in major sectors in more than a decade. I couldn’t be more proud of the progress we’ve made.”
Wage and salary employment experienced a "new record high" rising by 55,900, to 2,120,500, with gains seen in the education and health services sector at more than 15,400, as well as the professional and business services sector at more than 12,700, and the government sector at more than 8,600.
Wage and salary employment increased in December by 300, said ADOL's report. Gains during the month were seen in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector at more than 3,100, the government sector at more than 1,100, and the construction sector at more than 500).
Counties with the highest unemployment rates were Wilcox County at 9.1%, Clarke County at 6.6%, and Dallas County at 5.3%. Selma's rate went from 6.2% in November to 6.3% in December.
“Our economy is supporting more jobs than ever before, with the addition of nearly 56,000 jobs since last year,” said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
“This represents over-the-year job growth of 2.7%, which, excluding immediate pandemic recovery, is one of the highest job growth rates in more than 20 years. Also, we’ve got record high employment in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector, and more people are working in the manufacturing and construction sectors since 2008.”
