Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was in Selma Wednesday, January 18. He said he was moved at the sight of people from all over the area, in all neighborhoods and even some people from out of town, coming together to help each other in this time of need. But he has a warning for those who will come to town and have motives other than providing honest help to the recovery effort.
“Far too often in Alabama, in these times of tragedy, there are those who try to take advantage of those situations and take advantage of those individuals.” Marshall said. He explained that in 2021 a criminal statute was passed by the state that “created aggrieved home repair fraud the established for the first time a felony offense for those who take advantage of our citizens.”
He said in situations like the disaster from which Selma is currently recovering, people come from out of state seeking work. He emphasized that is not unlawful. But people that come in with out licenses and insurance and without the ability to do the work they say they can do, are the people this law is targeting.
Marshall said there are simple steps to take to make sure the contractor you are dealing with is reputable. No matter what the work is you need performed,
“Ask for their license. They should be able to produce it and they should be able to establish that they are licensed to do work here. Second thing is if they are having discussions about doing work, get a quote and get it in writing. That’s required by Alabama law and it’s a way to make sure somebody has a full understanding of what is going on. And finally even though there is a sense of urgency when you see the destruction around us, to get work started right away, make sure you take a moment to pause and seek references.”
References that you can call and ask about the work that a particular company or individual has performed in the past. Marshall said following these steps can go a long way to preventing fraud from happening in the first place, keeping the Attorney Generals office from having to prosecute anyone.
“But lets be perfectly clear, the Attorney Generals Office stands ready to come and prosecute anyone who harms Alabama citizens. And we will work closely with local law enforcement and with the sheriff to make sure we hold offenders accountable.” Marshall warned.
He also warned looters and burglars that his office is ready to prosecute them as well and added that offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He said he has heard stories of the looting and stealing that has been going on.
“We want to comment the Selma Police Department for their active work being able to stop burglaries, those who are attempting to steal property from those who’s homes that have been damaged. We stand ready to hold those offenders accountable, and frankly if you are going to attack an Alabama citizen at this time we need to make sure your punishment is harsh and it is swift and we are ready to do it.”
Seth Gowan who is the Deputy Attorney General for the Home Builders Licensure Board said that when a community is in the recovery stage of a disaster, his people step up to help protect the citizens by making sure that the contractors who come in to work, are reputable.
“We’re here with you as a partner and we will work with law enforcement and work with the city, the building department, to insure that only competent licenses contractor come in to help the citizens of Selma and the State of Alabama rebuild.”
Gowan said that all home builders in the State of Alabama are required to have a valid and current license issued by the Home Builders Licensure Board. He added anyone contracting these builders should ask to see the license.
“We have vetted their competence, their skill and their knowledge to be able to come in and do residential construction. We will work hand in hand with the Attorney General’s office and local prosecutors and law enforcement to hold those people accountable who come in and take advantage of people during their worst time when they have lost their home and everything.”
If the builder can not produce a valid current license, do not use them. During his January 15 afternoon press conference, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. warned that all contractors removing trees or doing home repair must also have a license to do business with in Selma city limits. He added that law enforcement is watching out to be sure no one claiming to be a contractor is taking advantage of Selma’s citizens.
Selma has one of the nation’s largest historic districts, and many of the historic homes and buildings were damaged. Restoring and rehabilitating historic structures is very different from doing the same with modern buildings.
Materials and processes are different and to maintain the historical integrity is essential to maintaining the historic designations that help owners of historic structures obtain tax credits and help tourism in Selma which equals income.
Gowan said although there is not a list of builders and contractors that specifically have the experience and skill to do the work on historic structures, he recommends starting with a builder that is properly licensed through the Home Builders Licensure Board.
He said the Board “Provides a roster of all licensed builders, from that roster you can find the proper individuals. That’s why we encourage people, whether it’s on a historic property or any other home, to contact the Licensure Board and you can confirm and get an entire history of that company’s or that individual’s license. That is available on our website.” that website is www.hblb.alabama.gov. Their phone number is 800-304-0853.
If you suspect fraud from any company or person claiming to be a contractor or builder, call Selma Police at (334) 874-2134. You can also call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department at (334) 874-2530. Finally you can also call the Attorney General’s office at (334) 242-7300
