An agency serving child abuse victims in Macon County was among several others to receive a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a total of $769,578 to 10 agencies, which provide services in advocacy, emotional support, court assistance and help with filing compensation claims.
Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc. serving Lee and Macon counties received $227,711.
“Young victims deserve to have professional services and help given to them as they escape from abusive situations and begin recovery,” Ivey said in an announcement. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and strive to prevent further abuse.”
Read the full announcement here.
