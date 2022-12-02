The Alabama Agricultural Outlook Conference will take place on Dec. 15 at the Alabama Farmers Federation Office in Montgomery.
The conference will provide information for farmers as the agriculture market changes. It is being presented by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System in collaboration with the Auburn University College of Agriculture.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for producers to reflect on this information as they plan for next year,” said Alabama Extension Agricultural Economist Adam Rabinowitz. “Our speakers will be addressing very timely issues, including the next farm bill, land ownership, markets and conservation. It’s a great opportunity to understand how some of these national issues affect Alabama agriculture and our state’s producers.”
The following topics will be discussed:
- Foreign Investment in Agricultural Lands
- Heirs’ Property in Alabama
- Preparing for the Next Farm Bill
- Conservation Practice Trends and Opportunities
- Timber Market and Trending Topics
- Poultry Market Outlook
- Cattle Marketing and Transparency
The conference will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information or to register.
