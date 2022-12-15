Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will host a press call today to announce investments being made by the Biden-Harris Administration to build "critical" infrastructure to address climate change and expand access to clean energy in 46 states, including Alabama.
During his announcement, Vilsack will also address the Inflation Reduction Act, which will reportedly support clean energy projects for rural areas.
"Investments like these underscore the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s steadfast commitment under the Biden-Harris Administration to combat the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure in rural America, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving Americans money on their energy costs," said a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In addition to Alabama, investments will be made in:
Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.