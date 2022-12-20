A rough week for the Yellowhammer State's top basketball teams saw both Alabama and Auburn drop in the latest Associated Press top 25 college basketball poll.
Alabama fell five spots to a No. 9 ranking after a three-point win over unranked Memphis at home and a 10-point loss to then-No. 15 Gonzaga, which jumped up to the 11th spot this week, in Birmingham.
Auburn dipped four rankings to No. 23 after beating Georgia State by eight points at home and a three-point loss to USC on the road.
On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide play host to Jackson State at 6 p.m. CST.
The Tigers stay on the West Coast this week and will play Washington on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST.
This story is courtesy of 1819news.com.
