We are now less than thirty days to the November 8th general elections in Alabama.
There will be a lot of statewide and local races for voters to choose when they go to the polls.
However, down the ballot after the candidates for office there are also ten amendments to the Alabama Constitution to be considered as well.
One of those is Amendment 4 and relates to general elections in the state of Alabama.
If approved by voters, in the future Alabama lawmakers would have to enact any changes to election law at least six months before any election that may be effected by the new statute.
This amendment was proposed by State Representative Jim Carns after the 2020 presidential elections some laws governing how votes could be considered or counted were changed around the country close to the last election.
Just as in football the rules of the game should not be changed while they are playing.
Election laws should be no different so voters have confidence in the integrity of the results. It is not fair to candidates or voters when the law governing access to the ballots are altered so close to the days the polls open.
Hopefully this Amendment will pass in November to go in effect before the next set of elections.
Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives and can be found on Twitter at @Paul_DeMarco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.