Crop input prices are rising and the agricultural markets are in constant flux. Producers need reliable information as they look toward 2023. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s farm and agribusiness management team – in collaboration with the Auburn University College of Agriculture – is putting together a cost-free Alabama agricultural outlook conference Dec. 15 in Montgomery at the Alabama Farmers Federation home office.
Alabama Extension Agricultural Economist Adam Rabinowitz said this conference is a great way for producers to gain insights to the agricultural sector.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for producers to reflect on this information as they plan for next year,” Rabinowitz said. “Our speakers will be addressing very timely issues, including the next farm bill, land ownership, markets and conservation. It’s a great opportunity to understand how some of these national issues affect Alabama agriculture and our state’s producers.”
He said state and regional economic experts will discuss a variety of agricultural activities, while examining the current agricultural economic situation and the outlook for the year ahead.
Beyond commodity discussions, topics will include policy, land, conservation and price transparency in the beef industry. The event will include several opportunities for questions and answers.
Conference Agenda and Topics
The conference begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided for pre-registered attendees. Topics include the following:
- Foreign Investment in Agricultural Lands
- Heirs’ Property in Alabama
- Preparing for the Next Farm Bill
- Conservation Practice Trends and Opportunities
- Timber Market and Trending Topics
- Poultry Market Outlook
- Cattle Marketing and Transparency
A complete list of topics and speakers, as well as registration information, is available on the Annual Alabama Agricultural Outlook Conference web page on the Alabama Extension website, www.aces.edu.
