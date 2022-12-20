In January the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) will host a series of meetings for hemp growers statewide, including one in Montgomery.
ACES entomologist Katelyn Kesheimer will host the meetings. They will all have the same agenda and so growers will only need to attend one meeting, said a press release from ACES.
“The meeting will be an overview of the 2023 hemp season with changes to hemp rules, requirements licensees must meet and procedures and deadlines,” Kesheimer said. “We will also provide information on hemp budgets and tips for successful growing.”
The meeting in Montgomery will be held at 9 a.m. at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Auditorium on 1445 Federal Drive.
Click here to register.
