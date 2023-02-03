Autauga, Barbour, Chambers, Conecuh, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties are eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work due to the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.
Greene and Sumter counties are eligible for debris removal and emergency protective measures.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.
For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
