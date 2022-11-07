The Alabama HBCU Hall of Fame will induct its first class on Dec. 15 during the week leading up to the HBCU Pigskin Showdown game in Marion.
Inductees of the Hall of Fame, which was established as a subsidiary of the HBCU Pigskin Showdown Foundation, include Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr., an Alabama A&M alumnus.
The president of Alabama State University, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, will also be inducted during the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner held in Selma on Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.