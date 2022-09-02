The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has released a schedule of fees, penalties and fines for the harvesting by businesses and use of medical marijuana by patients.
A copy of the schedule can be seen here.
According to Alabama Political Reporter, patients and caregivers will be able to obtain a physical card for $50, while virtual card can be obtained for $40. Replacement physical cards are $25 and virtual replacements are $20.
A business license is $2,500. The annual license fee that includes transporters and testing labs will be $30,000.
The annual fee for cultivators, processors, and dispensaries is $40,000. Along with integrated facilities (cultivating, processing, distributing and transportation) the annual fee is $50,000.
Up to 12 licenses will be allowed for growing medical marijuana, while four licenses will be allowed for processing and distribution. Five licenses will be allowed for integrated facilities and there is no cap for testing facilitates or transportation.
Approved medical marijuana forms include tablet, oil, cream, and inhalable oil but not forms that can be smoked or eaten, the report said. ala
