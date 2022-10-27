The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) sent out business applications Monday across the state along with guidelines for the new medical marijuana program.
While questions remain among some law enforcement agencies regarding policing procedures, AMCC External Affairs Director Brittany Peters said the commission plans to have systems in place so it and law enforcement can track the entire medical marijuana process from "seed to sale."
"The Commission is and will continue to work closely with state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure that they are knowledgeable about Alabama's medical cannabis program and have access to relevant information in the regulatory tracking systems maintained by the Commission," Peters told 1819 News in a statement.
"The statewide seed-to-sale tracking system allows the Commission to track cannabis throughout cultivation, transportation, processing, testing and dispensing of medical cannabis."
Peters said the tracking information will "hold licensees accountable for a closed loop system" where "cannabis is neither diverted nor inverted from illegal streams of commerce." It will also provide information regarding how much cannabis is produced, processed and sold in Alabama.
In addition to tracking the product, Peters said the commission also plans to create a registry for cataloging physician certifications, patient and caregiver registrations, medical cannabis cards, recommended daily dosages and the type of medical cannabis recommended.
"This system will interface with several systems used by state and local law enforcement to ensure officers can validate the legitimacy of medical cannabis cards," Peters said. "It will also assist in enforcing driver's license suspensions for patients who have been recommended a daily dosage of medical cannabis that exceeds 75 milligrams THC."
