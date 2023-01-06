Alabama Power has selected a new president and CEO amid continued national scrutiny of the company's business practices.
Jeff Peoples, 63, will serve as the 12th president and CEO of Alabama Power, effective immediately. Peoples will take over for Mark Crosswhite, who announced his retirement in November 2022.
Peoples has worked for Alabama Power since 1984, working as a chemical technician. He currently works as Alabama Power's executive vice president of customer and employee services.
"Alabama Power has been committed to serving our state for more than a century," Peoples said. "It is an honor to lead this team and build upon its legacy of powering Alabama."
Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company, has been in the national spotlight recently for allegations of using a consulting firm to pay news outlets for favorable coverage.
In December 2022, NPR released a report claiming to have discovered financial connections between a consulting firm representing Alabama Power and several statewide media outlets.
The firm, Matrix LLC, is based in Montgomery, Alabama. Its clients include utilities such as Alabama Power and Florida Power & Light.
According to the investigation, six outlets collectively received at least $900,000 from Matrix, its clients, and associated entities between 2013 and 2020.
Peoples is one of many leadership shakeups the Southern Company announced on Thursday.
Peoples' appointment is the only one to take immediate effect; all others will be effective as of March 31.
Chris Womack has been appointed president of Southern Company and elected as a member of the board of directors, taking over for Thomas A. Fanning, 65.
Kimberly S. Greene, 56, has been named chair of the board of directors, CEO and president of Georgia Power.
James Y. Kerr II, 58, was named chairman of the board of directors, CEO and president of Southern Company Gas.
Peter P. Sena III, 59, was named president of Southern Nuclear and will remain Chief Nuclear Officer.
Read more from our news partner 1819 News here.
