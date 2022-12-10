An Alabama Power Co. executive who has been active in Perry County has been named the YMCA of Greater Montgomery “Person of the Year.”
Leslie Sanders is vice president of Alabama Power’s Southern Division, which serves Perry, Dallas and Wilcox counties. She has an extensive history of community service, including the Central Alabama Community Foundation, Marion Community Bank and Marion Military Institute.
She was the coordinator of the 45th anniversary ceremonies of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the Montgomery Improvement Association.
