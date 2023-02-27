Alabama Power Company Foundation donated $15,000 to the United Way of Selma & Dallas County for tornado long-term recovery.
Alabama Power representative Aubrey Carter presented the check to United Way's Jeff Cothran for $15,000 that will be used with other donations to help rebuild homes damaged in the Jan. 12 tornado that struck Selma.
