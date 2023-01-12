Dallas County was among several others to have widespread power outage, with Alabama Power reporting that there were 32,300 customers without power as of 3 p.m.
Outages were reported in the following counties:
Dallas County – 11,100 customers
Tallapoosa County – 10,000 customers
Elmore County – 4,200 customers
Montgomery County – 1,900 customers
Lee County – 1,700 customers
Autauga County – 1,600 customers
Lowndes County – 360 customers
Additionally, Alabama Power provided a list of safety tips when dealing with damage caused by storms:
- Stay away from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Always assume power lines are energized.
- Keep children and pets away from downed lines.
- Stay clear of areas with fallen trees or limbs where downed lines may be hidden.
- Exercise caution near chain link fences. Dangerous lines may touch the metal.
- Avoid stepping in puddles and standing water after a storm as they may be touching hidden, downed power lines and be electrified.
- DO NOT attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. Call us at 1-800-888-2726 or contact a local law enforcement agency if downed lines are spotted.
