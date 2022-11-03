The Alabama Retail Association (ARA) projects that customers in the state will break a record this year in spending, contributing to a 5% increase in growth.
ARA estimates that Alabamians will spend nearly $18 this year in holiday shopping, even more than a "record shattering" amount from 2021.
"A 5% growth rate in the traditional holiday spending months would put taxed spending at $17.9 billion in our state," said a post on ARA's Facebook page. "In final two months of 2021, Alabamians spent $17 billion."
ARA stated that a number of customers began holiday shopping in August, though they contributed to a sizable amount in October. Customers continue to spend in spite of recent inflation prices.
See here for more details.
