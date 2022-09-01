Pregnancy stock image

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education and supplemental foods, and serves pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 whose family income is up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Special emphasis is placed on participation of infants, children, and high-risk pregnant women.

The WIC Program regulations require each state agency to establish a procedure under which members of the general public are provided an opportunity to comment on the development of the state agency plan.

Alabama WIC Program’s 2023 State Plan of Program Operations may be reviewed between September 1- 15, 2022, online at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/index.html

Written comments may be e-mailed via https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/contact.htmlor mailed to the following address by September 15, 2022:

Alabama Department of Public Health

WIC Program, Attention Allison Hatchett

The RSA Tower, Suite 1300

201 Monroe St.

P.O. Box 303017

Montgomery, Ala. 36130-3017

Telephone: (334) 206-5673

