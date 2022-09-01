The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education and supplemental foods, and serves pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 whose family income is up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Special emphasis is placed on participation of infants, children, and high-risk pregnant women.
The WIC Program regulations require each state agency to establish a procedure under which members of the general public are provided an opportunity to comment on the development of the state agency plan.
Alabama WIC Program’s 2023 State Plan of Program Operations may be reviewed between September 1- 15, 2022, online at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/index.html
Written comments may be e-mailed via https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/contact.htmlor mailed to the following address by September 15, 2022:
Alabama Department of Public Health
WIC Program, Attention Allison Hatchett
The RSA Tower, Suite 1300
201 Monroe St.
P.O. Box 303017
Montgomery, Ala. 36130-3017
Telephone: (334) 206-5673
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.