A report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has found that there were 19 fewer deaths in 2022 than in the year before.
According to a press release ALEA investigated 31,990 traffic accidents in which there were 10,914 injuries and 586 deaths. The number of crashes declined by 2,185. Injuries were down 646.
“We would like to thank the motoring public for their diligence and continuous efforts in assisting law enforcement, which enabled ALEA Troopers to reduce the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities, ultimately making Alabama roadways safer," said ALEA Secretary Hal Turner.
"However, this extended holiday travel period still reminds us that we need to remain constant in our resolve to create an environment of safety on our state’s roadways. Unfortunately, this year there were 14 lives tragically lost.”
The press release by ALEA mentioned several traffic accidents over the holiday period where there were deaths in Baldwin, Chambers, Chilton, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Marshall, Monroe and Tuscaloosa counties.
11 were drivers and three were passengers, ALEA said. Four were using seatbelts while nine were not, and there was one case where it was unknown if a seatbelt was being used.
“Our Troopers did a phenomenal job this year actively patrolling and working numerous high-visibility details in order to reduce crashes and save lives," said Colonel Jimmy Helms, Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety.
"However, they were tasked with notifying the loved ones of these 14 individuals following the fatal crashes over the holiday season. This is one of the most difficult parts of our job and we at ALEA offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones.”
ALEA's press release stated that the agency would make a greater effort to educate the public about seatbelt use and urged people to make motor safety a top priority in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.