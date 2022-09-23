Sr. Trooper TerMarlon Blair of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was recognized as Trooper of the Year at a luncheon of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Sept. 20.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor served as a keynote speaker along with Gov. Kay Ivey during the luncheon.
“Sr. Trooper Blair certainly is deserving of this recognition," Taylor said. "It is an honor for us to serve with someone who is consistently a top performer in enforcement activity for Highway Patrol’s Montgomery Post and daily demonstrates the skills and abilities of a true leader."
"TerMarlon regularly meets the goals he establishes for himself, but he often exceeds them. It is truly a pleasure to witness an ALEA Trooper with such drive and strong work ethic be honored in such a way.”
According to a press release from ALEA, Blair was noted for the following in 2022: investigated 47 traffic crashes, conducted 10,500 enforcement actions, made 12 DUI arrests in conjunction with 10 misdemeanor and felony arrests.
Blair is a native of Montgomery and served in the Marine Corp and then the Alabama Department of Corrections before entering ALEA.
For more information, see the press release here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.