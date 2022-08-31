Nominations are open for the Fourth Annual Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month, highlighting K-12 educators by featuring them on law firm's famed billboards.
Five teachers will be chosen during the initiative. Those who are selected will be given a $500 VISA gift card to be used for their classes and their picture will be featured on Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboards.
“As a father of three, nothing is more important to me than the future of our country’s next generation,” said Shunnarah in a press release.
“Through the Teacher of the Month campaign, our goal is to honor and highlight the dedication of educators across the United States. Teachers are the building blocks for our children’s success, and my law firm is proud to support their hard work each year through this token of our appreciation.”
To nominate someone, visit www.shunnarah.com/teacher-of-the-month-initiative/. Nominations will be taken until May 2023.
