Alabama Farmers Federation met in Montgomery on Dec. 4-5 where new leaders were elected to the State Women's Leadership Committee (WLC) and the State Young Farmers Committee (YFC).
Ann Whatley of Lee County were elected to WLC while Jonathan Edgar of Elmore County was elected to chair YFC.
In the WLC Carla Trantham of Calhoun County was elected to Region 2, serving Autauga, Bibb, Calhoun, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Fayette, Greene, Jefferson, Lamar, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties.
Dixie Black from Butler County was elected to Region 3, serving Baldwin, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties. Black replaces long-time state committee member Kathy Gordon of Montgomery County.
Monica Carroll of Dale County was elected to Region 4, serving Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Coffee, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lee, Macon, Pike, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. She replaces long-time committee member JoAnn B. Laney of Russell County.
Montgomery County was among others to be honored as "outstanding".
Additionally, several Black Belt counties were among 49 to receive Awards of Excellence: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Crenshaw, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Pickens, Pike, and Wilcox counties.
Edgar was reelected to District 6, serving Autauga, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Montgomery and Russell counties.
Dillion Turk from Mobile County was reelected to District 8, serving Baldwin, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington counties.
Ben Johnson of Randolph County was elected secretary and represents District 3.
Landon Marks of Cherokee County was elected as the North At-Large representative, which includes Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Coosa, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston counties.
Natalie Lee of DeKalb was elected to District 2, serving Blount, Cherokee, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair counties.
Cal Logan from Greene County was elected to District 4, serving Bibb, Greene, Fayette, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties.
