All of the proposed amendments to the Alabama Constitution on the midterm ballot passed on Tuesday.
The amendments pertained to a variety of areas, from a judge’s ability to deny bail to the Alabama Legislature's ability to pass voting laws close to election day.
The approved amendments are as follows:
Amendment 1: Also known as Aniah’s Law, Amendment 1 will give judges the ability to deny bail for people accused of certain crimes like murder, kidnapping and human trafficking. The amendment was named after Aniah Blanchard, a Birmingham native and student at Southern Union State Community College who was killed in 2019 after she was abducted from a gas station by a man who was out on bond, despite being charged with other violent crimes, including kidnapping.
In October, the mayors of Alabama's largest cities announced their support for the prospective law, which the Alabama Legislature approved in the 2022 regular session. State Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobile) also voiced support for the amendment.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall also got behind the effort, taking to Facebook Monday to urge Alabamians to vote it through.
Amendment 2: Amendment 2 will allow state, county and municipal governments to expand broadband in areas deemed to be underserved and designate funds, including federal funds, to install broadband infrastructure.
Amendment 3: Amendment 3 will require the governor to notify the family of a victim before granting a commutation or reprieve in the case of someone sentenced to death.
Amendment 4: Amendment 4 will make it necessary for legislation pertaining to a general election to be passed at least six months prior to the next general election to go into effect in order to ensure that a supermajority in the legislature can’t enact a bill in their favor too close to an election.
Amendment 5: Amendment 5 will alter the language in the Constitution pertaining to the adoption process, removing the words “orphans’ business” from the jurisdiction of probate courts.
Amendment 6: Amendment 6 will permit municipalities to fund “pay-as-you-go” projects with special property taxes. The municipalities will be allowed to spend the money directly on capital improvements instead of using debt.
Amendment 7: Amendment 7 will modify an earlier amendment to the Alabama Consitution which allows only certain cities and counties to use public funds to sell public property, lend credit or accrue public debt to fund economic development projects. The new amendment will give all cities and counties the same ability. It also changes a rule that requires cities and counties to notify the public of such activity via the municipality’s largest newspaper. Now, they will be able to notify the public through any newspaper.
Amendment 8: Amendment 8 will provide support for the state Public Service Commission (PSC) in regulating the rates and charges of privately owned sewer systems and plants in Shelby County.
Amendment 9: Amendment 9 will also support the PSC, but pertains to Lake View as opposed to Shelby County. It will also offer support to the agency’s regulatory efforts.
Amendment 10: Amendment 10 will reorganize amendments in the state’s Constitution, placing proper articles and sections in a logical manner. This amendment will also remove racist language and delete duplicate and repealed provisions.
